Thanksgiving waste and transit schedules announced

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Republic Services will not collect garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

Customers normally scheduled for Thursday pickup will receive service on Friday, and Friday customers will receive service on Saturday.

Extra garbage generated over the holiday can be bagged and placed at the curb at least three feet away from waste and recycling carts.

The Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will not run Daytime, Night Owl, or Paratransit services on Thanksgiving Day. Regular transit services will resume on Friday, November 25. The LTS office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

All other non-essential LCG offices, including City-Parish Hall, will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

