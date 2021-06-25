Texas man facing drug charges after traffic stop uncovers 9 pounds of cocaine

A Texas man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday allegedly uncovered more than 9 pounds of cocaine.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that at 6:15 pm on June 24, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette.

During that stop, deputies say multiple packages of illegal narcotics were allegedly located inside the vehicle. The substance in the packages was determined to be approximately 9.6 pounds of Cocaine.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Luis Estevis of Houston was arrested and booked into the LPCC on a charge of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances.

No further information on the traffic stop was provided.

