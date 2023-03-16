Texas man booked for alleged kidnapping, rape of a juvenile charges

On March 15, 2023, at 4:41 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to the 1100 block of East Vermillion Street in reference to a report of a kidnapping and attempted rape of a juvenile victim.

According to authorities, due to the sensitive nature of the incident and the victim involved being a juvenile, the Lafayette Police Department cannot comment on specifics of the case.

Lafayette Police have arrested Malik Guillory, 21, of Plano, Texas for alleged second degree kidnapping and attempted first degree rape of a juvenile.

This investigation is ongoing.