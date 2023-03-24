Teurlings 2023 Special Olympics

Teurlings Catholic High School held their Special Olympics today.

"I am excited about the Special Olympics I use to go there when I was like 5 and and I saw my mom go on the track meet, and play basketball and I saw my old friends and I like to do stuff a lot." said Aiden Benjamin, Athlete.

"I am very excited today to be here because I am ready to win the track." said Jamigh Franklin, Athlete.

The event featured 287 athletes from all different backgrounds.

Athletes ages ranged from 8 years old to 60 years old.

The event was possible in part thanks to community donations.

Coordination and planning for the event has been going on for the past 3-4 months.

"This particular event is the first one we've had in this area in about 4 years and it gives an opportunity to athletes otherwise they would not have." said Charles Courville, Coordinator.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at noon and it was a way to bring the community together.