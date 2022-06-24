Testing and vaccination event planned in Lafayette

There will be a COVID-19 testing and vaccination event offered in Lafayette next week.

The event will be for people ages five years and older, and will be on June 29.

There will be COVID testing, and vaccinations and boosters offered for everyone 5 and older, although people ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event will start at 3 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. at the Progressive Outreach Center, 125 Gallian Street, Lafayette.

You can get more information by calling 337.501.7517.