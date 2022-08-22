Watch Now
Tent reservations open now for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

Posted at 8:55 AM, Aug 22, 2022
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is now taking reservations for individuals, organizations and companies who want to set up a tent in Girard Park for the Festival weekend.

By reserving a festival space in the park, festival-goers are provided with a dedicated place to enjoy the festival with family and friends all weekend long.

Tent space rental ranges from $75 for small individual tents to $1500 for company tents.

All tents set up at Festivals Acadiens must be registered.

For fee and tent information or to reserve your tent space, visit www.festivalsacadiens.com

