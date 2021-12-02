Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Teen accidentally shoots self in thigh in parking lot of mall

items.[0].image.alt
Viewer submitted
mallshooting.jpg
Posted at 3:01 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:25:23-05

A teen accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of the Acadiana Mall Thursday afternoon.

According to police, three 17-year-olds were inside a vehicle near the food court entrance when the gun in possession of one of the teens fired and struck him in the thigh.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.