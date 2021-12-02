Teen accidentally shoots self in thigh in parking lot of mall

A teen accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of the Acadiana Mall Thursday afternoon.

According to police, three 17-year-olds were inside a vehicle near the food court entrance when the gun in possession of one of the teens fired and struck him in the thigh.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

