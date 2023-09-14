Teddy bears donated to local burn unit

LAFAYETTE, La. — Patients at a local hospital are in for a "beary" big surprise.

Almost 500 teddy bears and stuffed animals were donated to the burn unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center today.

The stuffed animals, collected by the Broussard-Youngsville Kiwanis club, are used to demonstrate procedures and show kids that everything will be alright

"So many of them come in crying, and fearful, and they just don't know what to expect," said Leigh McIntyre, social worker. "They know it's going to be painful, so just having something soft and cuddly to hold onto really makes such a huge difference in being able to calm them and comfort them and just bring a little something to put a smile on their face when all the pain is gone."

