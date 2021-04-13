Watch
Teachers needed for summer school

KATC
Lafayette Parish School System
LPSS
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 13, 2021
Teachers are need for summer school in Lafayette Parish.

Earn additional income $210 per day. Earn $3,500 or more this summer.

Click here to complete an application.

