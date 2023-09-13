Watch Now
Teacher from Lafayette Parish to appear on tonight's Wheel of Fortune

Posted at 5:20 AM, Sep 13, 2023
Be sure to tune in this evening to witness a Lafayette Parish local in the spotlight on Wheel of Fortune.

Lacie Soileau, a third-grade teacher at Milton Elementary School, shared that she applied to be a contestant during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently received the news of her selection.

"Whenever I initially applied for the show, I kind of went into it with no expectations, then when I made the show... I don't think it really hit me until I got there that I was like I'm actually here," she said.

She also mentioned, "Pat Sajak actually got a kick out of trying to pronounce Soileau because of the way it's spelled so it was just awesome."

Lacie's hope is to represent Acadiana with pride.

"I just only hope that I represented Acadiana well and that I make everybody proud."

Catch Lacie's appearance at 6:30 tonight, airing on KATC.

