"Taco Takedown" fundraiser starts August 15 in Downtown Lafayette

Downtown Lafayette's "Downtown Snackdown" competition is returning from August 15 to September 19.

The month-long competition will feature Downtown restaurants competing for the ultimate title of "Taco Takedown Champion."

The event will act as a fundraiser with $1 from each taco sold going to support Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Participating restaurants will include Agave Downtown, Black Cafe, CENTRAL Pizza & Bar, Grocery Tavern & Delicatessen, Handy Stop Market & Cafe, Hideaway on Lee, Johnson's Boucanière, La Carreta Lafayette, Luna Bar & Grill, Pamplona Tapas Bar, Pat's Downtown Lafayette, Pop's Poboys, Rêve Coffee Roasters, Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, Tsunami Sushi Lafayette, and TULA Tacos + Amigos.

The community is also encouraged to mask up as they make their way downtown, and vote online for their favorite dish starting August 15.

"Downtown Lafayette is proud to be home to a large concentration of locally-owned and operated, one-of-a-kind restaurants that provide something for everyone,” said Jamie Hebert, DLU Director of Programming and Engagement. "We invite Acadiana to join us in tasting these delicious dishes and cast their votes online! These sales will boost revenues for our downtown restaurant economy and will encourage people to visit our retail shops, salons, and music and entertainment venues as well."

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited says that sponsorships are still available. Those interested in sponsoring this event can contact Jamie Hebert with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited at jamie@downtownlafayette.org.

For more information on the event, visit www.downtownlafayette.org/tacotakedown.

