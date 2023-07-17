SUV engulfed in flames following crash on Kaliste Saloom Road

A vehicle was engulfed in flames tonight after being hit by a truck pulling a trailer.

The crash took place in the 2100 block of Kaliste Saloom Road around 7:00pm.

According to Lafayette Police Department's Sgt. Matt Benoit, the driver of the truck was traveling northbound on Kaliste Saloom Road when he made a left turn crossing southbound lanes, crashing into the SUV, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The Lafayette Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fire.

The driver and passengers of the SUV were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was cited with making an improper left turn.