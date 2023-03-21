Suspected arson in Monday morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — Monday morning, at around 8:50 am, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of N. Pine Street, fire officials say.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, Lafayette Firefighters on scene observed smoke surrounding the residence and flames escaping several windows.

Emergency personnel entered the single-family home to extinguish the fire and conduct search operations. The home was not occupied. The dwelling was dealt significant damage.

Authorities suspect the home was intentionally set on fire. If anyone has information on the house fire, please contact Lafayette Fire Department at 337.291.8716 or Crime Stoppers at 232.TIPS.