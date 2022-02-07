Suspect wanted in connection with Scott armed robbery

The Scott Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery on Westgate Road.

Police say they have learned the identity of one of the subjects involved in the armed robbery that happened at a business in the 1500 block of Westgate Road on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

During the investigation, police say it was learned that Erick Valentin Lazala, 23, of Lafayette, was the person that allegedly held two women employees at gunpoint while taking money from the registers and back office.

Lazala and another subject were then seen leaving the area in a dark-colored Honda Civic heading towards Ambassador Caffrey. That second person has not been identified.

Investigators know that the subjects are no longer in that vehicle but still believe they are in possession of a weapon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lazala for two counts of armed robbery and Scott Police Department is actively looking for him at this time.

If you can assist in locating Lazala, please contact Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

