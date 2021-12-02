Suspect wanted in Broussard armed robbery, attempted murder arrested

Broussard Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder that occurred earlier this year.

Joseph Jackson III, 24, was arrested by Broussard PD and the LPSO SWAT Team on Thursday.

Police say Jackson was a suspect in an armed robbery on June 23, along with an attempted second degree murder that occurred on October 25. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Jackson and have been attempting to locate him, police say. He also had active warrants from a case in September 2020.

He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on all the above charges.

