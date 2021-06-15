Suspect steals vehicle from tow yard, leads police on chase in Lafayette Parish

A 19-year-old led police on a high-speed pursuit Monday after stealing a vehicle from a tow yard in Lafayette Parish.

The Scott Police Department says a traffic officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the 700 block of Mills Street on June 14.

The vehicle was also reportedly passing vehicles in a No Passing zone.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver allegedly refused and led the officer on a chase. Scott Police were eventually joined by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies in the chase.

During the chase, officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a tow yard on Cameron Street.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Nicolas Jones of Lafayette, had allegedly entered the tow yard and stole the vehicle. In the process of fleeing, police say Jones nearly struck the yard owner.

Police say, during the chase, Jones led officers down several streets before getting stuck in the mud in a field. He then fled on foot but was apprehended.

Following his arrest, Jones was identified as a suspect in several recent burglaries.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Assault, Unauthorized Use of a Moveable, Unauthorized Entry into a Place of Business, and cited for traffic violations.

Additional charges were placed on Jones from other law enforcement agencies including 2 counts of Simple burglary, Possession of Marijuana, and a traffic violation.

Jones is currently being held at LPCC with bonds totaling $65,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel