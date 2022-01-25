Suspect in North St. Antoine Street shooting arrested

An Opelousas man has been arrested, accused in a Lafayette shooting on North St. Antoine Street.

Lafayette Police say they arrested 18-year-old Leandre Guillory of Opelousas on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The shooting occurred on January 23, 2022 at 12:51am in the 1500 block of North St. Antoine Street. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

State Police say, at least one Lafayette Police Officer fired their weapon. State Police is investigating that aspect of the incident.

