Suspect in January officer-involved shooting booked with more charges

The suspect shot by a police officer during a January incident has been booked with more charges.

Leandre Guillory, 19, of Opelousas, was booked with attempted second-degree murder by Lafayette Police after he was released by the hospital. He later posted bond and was released.

He's accused of shooting in a crowd outside a nightclub on January 23, state police say. An off-duty Lafayette Police Officer was there, ran to the gunshots and alleged saw Guillory point a gun at him. The officer shot Guillory.

This week, he was booked again, this time with aggravated assault upon a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm. This time he was booked by State Police, following their investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

The handgun found at the scene of the incident was determined to have been stolen from a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's unit back in December 2019. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab forensically matched the Glock handgun to the weapon fired during the fight in the parking lot. Guillory’s DNA was also found on the stolen Glock handgun.

Last week, LSP Detectives, along with the assistance from the Opelousas Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, located Guillory in Opelousas. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, troopers say.