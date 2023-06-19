Suspect in custody in Mississippi; accused in slaying of Lafayette man

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a Lafayette man, police say.

Justin Weber, 40, was booked into the Harrison County jail last week on a charge of First-Degree Murder, records there show.

Lafayette Police have confirmed that charge is related to the slaying of Randall Duplechin, 65, a resident of Lafayette.

Last week, Mississippi authorities called Lafayette Police and told them to check on a house on Leonie Street, a spokesman said Monday. They already had Weber in custody.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a homicide had happened there. They called in detectives, who gathered enough evidence to obtain the warrant for Weber's arrest. After that warrant was issued, it was added to his charges in Mississippi.

Duplechin was a resident of that house, police say.

Records at the jail show that Weber has waived extradition, which means he should be on his way back to Lafayette to be booked into LPCC soon.

Lafayette Police did not provide additional information on the incident, because it is still under investigation. If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.