Suspect barricades himself in home after Marshals try to serve warrant

LAFAYETTE, La. – There is an active police presence in Lafayette after a suspect barricaded himself in a home Monday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant on a suspect in a Begnaud Drive home wanted for aggravated rape. According to Lafayette Police Department (LPD) spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, the suspect has barricaded himself in the residence, and LPD Swat is assisting the U.S. Marshals.

KATC has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

