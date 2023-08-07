Suspect barricades himself after Domestic Disturbance; SWAT Team responds

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette SWAT Team and negotiators responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday involving a suspect barricaded inside the victim's home.

The Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Lasalle Street on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at around 5:39 pm, following a call of a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim. The victim advised that the suspect, Ikaika Lindon, 33, of Lafayette, came to his residence and began a verbal altercation.

Following this altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and used it to strike the victim once. The suspect then refused to come out to officers and barricaded himself inside the victim's residence.

The Lafayette Police Department's SWAT team was called in along with negotiators.

At around 8:15 pm, the suspect exited the residence and surrendered to officers without incident.

Lindon was placed under arrest and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.