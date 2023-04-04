Super 1 Foods announces new location in Lafayette

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC), parent company of Super 1 Foods, today announced they have entered an agreement for a new Super 1 Foods location on 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to further serve the Lafayette community,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have served Lafayette since 1996 and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team in the community. This new store will be a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional shopping experiences and value to our customers, and we can’t wait to serve Lafayette with this new location.”

Super 1 Foods offers full-scale supermarkets focused on excellent high-quality fresh meats and produce, everyday low prices, helpful staff and excellent service. The store offers products for less because it buys by the truckload directly from distributors and passes the savings on to customers. Customers will find low prices, remarkable value and a great assortment of quality fresh products. The Super 1 Foods stores typically feature Curbside service, bakery, deli, meat, beer and wine, floral and produce departments.

This location will be the company’s 51st Super 1 Foods location and will create approximately 150 jobs for the Lafayette community. BGC is regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 200 stores in four states – Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma – with three distribution centers. The company proudly employs close to 20,000 individuals. BGC has been in operation since 1928 and is known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support.

BGC is certified as a Great Place to Work™ since 2020. The company strives to be an employer of choice by offering professional development and comprehensive health benefit plans along with paid time off, stock ownership, a 401K retirement plan, incentives, educational scholarships and an emergency relief fund.