'Sunshine Day' volunteers brighten up Lafayette baseball, softball fields

The Greater Lafayette Little League's inaugural season will begin soon, and in preparation for opening day, volunteers are meeting to clean up local ball fields.

100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette, Kiwanis Southwest, Lafayette Police and Fire Departments, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and Super 1 Willow St. location employees are all participating in the cleanup.

Volunteers are painting, pressure washing, and cleaning up the baseball and softball fields and park area at Brown Park on E Pont Des Mouton. The cleanup is taking place until 2 p.m.

Organizers say every child should have the opportunity to play baseball and softball at a clean and attractive park.

The LCG Parks and Recreation Department formed the Greater Lafayette Little League to expand baseball and softball opportunities for youth in Lafayette and nearby parishes. The league encompasses several parishes, including Acadia, St. Landry, and St. Martin.

For more information about the Greater Lafayette Little League, contact Lafayette Parks and Recreation Athletics Supervisor Walter Guillory, (337) 291-8375 or wguillory@lafayettela.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel