Sunday stabbing in Lafayette injures two, one arrested

A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday following a stabbing incident that injured two people.

Lafayette Police say they responded around 9:29 pm on November 21 to an incident involving two stabbing victims.

The incident, they say, stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victims and the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Adrian Broussard.

During the argument, Broussard allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed one victim and cut another on the wrist.

Broussard was later arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a dangerous weapon, and Illegal Carrying of weapon

