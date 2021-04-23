Sunday is registration deadline for flag football program at Neyland Park

LAFAYETTE, La. — The registration deadline for the flag football program founded by Drew Brees, Football 'N' America, at Neyland Park in Lafayette is Sunday, April 29.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the grounds at Neyland Park, which are home to Drew Brees’ Football ‘N’ America (FNA) co-ed flag football league, are being prepared for the spring season.

FNA, the Lafayette league is under new leadership and commissioners Brandon and Krista Mier are in the final stretch of registering players.

Boys and girls in grades K-10 are eligible to play.

Follow this link to register: https://www.playfna.com/League/Lafayette/index.cfm

According to their website, FNA is a non-contact youth co-ed flag football league for children in grades K-10.

There are currently 24 leagues in the state.

------------------------------------------------------------

