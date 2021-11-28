Sunday fire damages Evangeline Thruway business

A Lafayette business was damaged in a Sunday morning fire.

A Lafayette Fire Department spokesman said firefighters were called to iTA Truck Sales and Service just before 2 a.m. Sunday, after someone passing by saw smoke coming from the building.

When they arrived at the building, located in the 2800 block of NW Evangeline Thruway, they found a major fire in the service area of the business.

Firefighters found the fire coming from a large utility truck that is used to dig holes for power poles. They brought the fire under control and were able to prevent it from spreading to the office and sales area of the business, the spokesman said.

There was fire damage mostly in the service area. The office and sales section sustained smoke damage, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in a utility service truck causing major damage to several other vehicles in the shop. The cause of the fire is under investigation.