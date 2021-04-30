Watch
Sunday closures on West Pinhook Road scheduled in May for LUS work

Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 30, 2021
Lane closures along West Pinhook Road will begin this weekend and continue every Sunday until May 27.

Those closures, according to Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) will be to remove electric conductors that are no longer in use.

LUS will initiate the four-lane closure on West Pinhook Road between Teche Drive and East St. Mary Boulevard beginning this Sunday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lane closure and work will occur every Sunday until May 27 with the exception of Mother’s Day, Sunday May 9.

Customers in that area should not experience any power outages.

