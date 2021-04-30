Sunday closures on West Pinhook Road scheduled in May for LUS work

Lane closures along West Pinhook Road will begin this weekend and continue every Sunday until May 27.

Those closures, according to Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) will be to remove electric conductors that are no longer in use.

LUS will initiate the four-lane closure on West Pinhook Road between Teche Drive and East St. Mary Boulevard beginning this Sunday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lane closure and work will occur every Sunday until May 27 with the exception of Mother’s Day, Sunday May 9.

Customers in that area should not experience any power outages.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel