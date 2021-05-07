Sun rays ignite fire, leads to minor explosion outside business

The Lafayette Fire Department responded Friday to a minor explosion at an area business.

According to a spokesperson, a possible explosion was reported outside Express Race Cars, located on Zachary Drive.

Firefighters arriving on scene found a pile of rubbish on fire and were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators found out that the owners had a pile of rubbish in a wooden container, and within the rubbish was a small propane bottle used for camping. A large mirror outside the building was positioned in a way that radiated heat from the sun to the pile of combustibles, the spokesperson said. The pile ignited, and the heat from the fire caused the propane bottle to rupture, causing a minor explosion.

No one was at the business at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

