Summer camp teaches golfing, life skills to youth

A free summer camp offered children ages 5 through 18 a chance to learn life skills while golfing.

Generations Sports hosted their inaugural Junior Golf Camp on Thursday, June 10.

The camp, which took place from 9:00 am until 11:30 am, provided youth with golfing tips, indoor games, and basic golf fundamentals while teaching the motto of Discipline, Attitude, and Patience.

Actor Kene Holiday and founding members the new 2021 Lafayette Local Golf Legends Hall of Fame spoke at this year's camp.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel