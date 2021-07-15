Watch
Summer camp for stuffed animals

Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 15, 2021
Stuffed animal summer camp is set for Monday in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Public Library East Regional Branch is hosting a stuffed animal summer camp on July 19 from 9 am - 5 pm.

Children can drop off their stuffed animal for a fun sleepover at summer camp.

Participants will be able to pick them back up and see pictures of their shenanigans the following Monday.

