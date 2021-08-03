Sugar Jam music series releases fall lineup

Sugar Jam, a free music series held in the town center of Sugar Mill Pond, has announced their comeback and fall lineup. The free event features live music once per month this fall.

The events have grown to host thousands of attendees, and now include local pop-up shops and kids activities.

Each outdoor show is held from 6-9 p.m. Early arrival is suggested. Seating, like lawn chairs and blankets, is allowed; organizers ask you to leave ice chests off-site.

Romacelli will be at each event selling food and beverages.

This fall's lineup is as follows:

Saturday, September 11 - GTO Party Band

Saturday, October 2 - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

Saturday, November 20 - Julian Primeaux

For more information on Sugar Jam, follow Sugar Jam's and Sugar Mill Pond's Facebook pages.

