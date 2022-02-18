Sugar Jam Music Series in Sugar Mill Pond releases 2022 dates and lineup

Youngsville's Sugar Jam has announced its 2022 Spring and Fall event schedule.

The free music series held in the town center of Sugar Mill Pond features live music once per month this Spring and Fall. Each outdoor show is free to the public and held from 6:00 -9:00 pm.

This year, organizers expect to host thousands of attendees. The series has added on local pop-up shops and kids' activities. Early arrival is suggested.

Seating such as lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. Ice chests are asked to be kept off-site, organizers say.

The local restaurant The Pond Bar & Grill will be on-site selling food and beverages. Parking is located in the grass lot on the right side upon entering Prescott Road and along the public parking spots of the development. The town center is located off of Prescott Blvd and Waterview Road. The end of Prescott Blvd and part of Waterview Rd will be closed.

SUGAR JAM SCHEDULE AND MUSIC LINE UP:

March 12 - Ray Boudreaux

April 9 - Krossfyre

May 14 - The Good Dudes

September 17 - Louisiana Red

October 15 - GTO Party Band

November 19 - Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express

------------------------------------------------------------

