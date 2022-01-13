Stuller to host a hiring event to fill over 100 job openings

Stuller will be hosting a hiring event this weekend at its global headquarters in Lafayette.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The company says they are working to fill over 100 new job openings in manufacturing, distribution, customer experience, and fulfillment.

“Thanks to the support of our customers, the company has been able to grow over our five decades in business,” says Danny Clark, President. “We’re elated that our business growth brings new jobs and careers to Acadiana. In addition, we continue to strive to be highly competitive as a company. In 2022, our starting pay rate is $15.00 per hour, demonstrating our commitment.”

Associates will also continue to receive the company’s benefits package which includes some of the following:



Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage

Company matched 401k

PTO program and 8 paid holidays

To apply ahead of the hiring event visit: www.Stuller.com/Careers.

