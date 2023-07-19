Stuller Family Foundation donates more than $13K to Faith House

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Stuller Family Foundation donated $13,540 to the Keep Us Cool Campaign- for critical air conditioner repairs for Faith House, a local domestic violence crisis center.

The Foundation helped Faith House officially meet their goal of covering the costs to replace the shelter' air conditioner.

While on the second week of no working AC in their offices and communal living areas, Faith House launched their Keep Us Cool campaign in late June. Since then, countless people and organizations from the community have responded to the call for help. Throughout this process, the crisis center says they are blown away with the contributions and support.

“Our partnership with the Stuller Family Foundation has been vital as we pursue our mission to save and transform the lives of survivors of domestic violence. The Stuller Family Foundation continues to provide visionary leadership in philanthropy throughout our community. We are

thankful for their support and friendship all these years. Together we are making a difference for victims of violence and today we continue along the way with a cool breeze in the air.” Billi Lacombe, Executive Director Faith House, Inc

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel