Students get in-depth look of Louisiana water, ecosystems in the classroom

Students at St. Leo Seton got an in-depth look at how Louisiana water and ecosystems work with Swamp Base.

Their "Go With The Flow" erosion table shows how landforms and water bodies develop.

The hands-on demonstration helps educate students about conversation and sustainability, while learning the relationships of plants and animals to water.

Director of educational outreach swamp tours, Gina Beckman tells KATC, "Talking about animals and plants and the ecosystem's in which they fit, and then drawing connections to our own ecosystems here kind of brings about a greater appreciation and understanding of what's around us in our day-to-day lives."

"I can come to your classroom, I can bring this to your classroom or gym," Beckman added.