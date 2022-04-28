Students evacuated from David Thibodaux STEM; sweep underway

The students have been evacuated from the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and a sweep is underway.

A threat was made to the school this afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say, and all students and staff were evacuated, deputies say.

As of 2 p.m., the school had been evacuated and deputies and firefighters were sweeping the school, deputies say.

When a school is in lockdown, parents cannot come on campus and kids can't be checked out.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area to make this sweep move smoothly.