Applications open for students to visit DC for 'I have a Dream' speech anniversary

High school students in Lafayette Parish have an opportunity to visit Washington D.C. in August for the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

A partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Minority Affairs Department, A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana, Maison Freetown, and Acadiana Workforce Solutions is giving 60 students the option to work this summer to defray trip expenses, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

“The ‘I Have a Dream Experience’ trip gives students a chance to travel and connect with history that helped to shape our nation, and it’s important to us that we give them an opportunity to earn money this summer to help pay for the trip to avoid additional expenses on the family,” said Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin.

Total cost is $800 per person. Students are responsible for $400.

Harvin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana Erica Williams, and Maison Freetown Curator and Executive Director Erica Fox are securing sponsor donations to pay for half of travel expenses for 60 students and 20 chaperones.

Students can earn money this summer through the Acadiana Workforce Solutions Summer Youth Work Experience. Students will be matched with an employer three days a week based on their interests. In addition, students will attend UL Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College for career development courses twice a week.

“I Have a Dream Experience” Details:

Open to students in Lafayette Parish — public, private, home schooled

60 students will be chosen

Must apply online

Application deadline: May 19, 2023 at 11:59pm

Selection committee will review applications

Trip scheduled for Thursday August 24-August 29

Student responsibility for flight, hotel, food, snacks: $400

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, May 24

Apply at www.lafayettela.gov

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel