Student poked by needle on LPSS bus

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is conducting an investigation in search of the individual whose syringes were found by two students tucked deep into the crease of a bus seat during a field trip Monday.

Preliminary field tests determined that at least one syringe contained traces of the antibiotic Erythromycin and dried blood, according to a spokesperson for LPSS.

A report has been filed with law enforcement and the syringes have been submitted as evidence and sent for further testing.

In accordance with the district’s bus safety protocols, the bus passed routine inspection before and after each route.

The district is reviewing surveillance footage and bus cameras to try to determine who had access to the bus, how the syringes got onto the bus, how long they have been there, and who they belong to, the spokesperson added.



------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel