The Mardi Gras float that was reported missing earlier this weekend has been recovered - stripped and with flat tires.

The owner of the float tells KATC that an anonymous caller and some Facebook reports led to the recovery of the float on the side of a highway near Breaux Bridge.

Police are still looking for the people who stole it and stripped it. If you know anything, you can give that information to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 337.232.TIPS.