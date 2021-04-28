STM Competition Cheerleaders win National Title

The St. Thomas More Cougar Competition Cheerleaders earned their first-ever National Championship title at the Universal Cheerleading Association competition.

The team competed in Game Day Tumbling Large Varsity division and placed first out of 18 teams who made it to finals from across the nation. According to the school’s history, the cheerleaders have won National titles in other competitions such as Contest of Champions and National Cheerleading Association, but this win Friday night was the first title ever won in UCA.

The team is coached by Kelsey Collins Byrd and the team moderator is Kim Manuel.

The 2020-21 team includes: Katy Barrilleaux, Camille Caillet, Captain, Grace Campo, Co-Captain, Kate Champagne, Madeline Champagne, Ava Clark, Peighton Delhomme, Abby Diesi, Ani Domingue, Emmie Dowdy, Spirit Coordinator, Breanna Dugas, Audrey Duplechin, Grace Dupuis, Ella Hall, Mary Juneau, Lauren LaCombe, Taylor Moore, C.C. Patin, Elise Patin, Rose Rountree, Squad Chaplain, Rachel Caroline Schwartzenburg, Jules Spiess, Ava St. Pierre, Catherine Thibeaux, Anna-Claire Waguespack, Olivia Way, Katelyn Weinstein, Isabella Womble, and Claire Zehnder.

