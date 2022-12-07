State Supreme Court upholds 3rd Circuit ruling on detention case in favor of LCG

Just in, KATC learned about a victory for Lafayette Consolidated Government in a challenge to a detention pond project.

The state Supreme Court has denied a request by the Randol family to intervene, after their property was seized in a so-called quick take.

In May of last year, LCG filed a petition for the property.

However, a District Court Judge ruled that LCG did not show a public necessity for expropriating the land and did not comply with the best modern practices.

The appeals court ruled in favor of LCG and today the state Supreme Court effectively held up that ruling.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) was notified that the Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana denied the writ application — the request for an appeal to the higher court — in the case regarding land acquisition for the Lake Farm Road Detention Ponds, according to an LCG release.

The State of Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in August that LCG appropriately acquired the land on Lake Farm Road to build detention ponds, the release states. Since the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, the ruling from the Court of Appeals in favor of LCG stands. As a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling, this case is concluded.

“I have always believed in the process,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “We will continue to act in the best interest of our citizens and fight to protect lives and property, especially when it comes to flooding. This is a win for Lafayette, and we will continue to improve drainage and reduce flooding in our watershed.”

