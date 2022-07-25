State accepting applications for voluntary Scott Buyout Program

The state is accepting applications from property owners in the Priority 1 zone of the voluntary Scott Buyout Program. The Priority 1 application deadline is Aug. 20.

As participation in the program increases and eligibility is determined, buyout opportunities may expand into other priority zones, as funding allows, according to a statement from the City of Scott. The state, in collaboration with local officials and residents, designated the priority zones using flood maps and modeling data.

“We’re pleased to work with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to offer this voluntary buyout program in an area that has experienced recurring flooding over the years,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said.

“This program is designed to help residents move to higher ground and repurpose their properties into natural green space that can store floodwater in the future. We encourage residents in Priority 1 to consider this opportunity if they so choose.”

The $7 million program, funded by federal mitigation dollars, is part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s efforts to reduce flood risks statewide by helping residents relocate to safer areas and

returning flood-prone properties to their natural states. To date, LWI is awarding federal funds for buyouts in seven areas throughout Louisiana.

For more information, property owners and residents can contact a buyout program representative at 866.735.2001 or email watershed@la.gov. For more information about the LWI Statewide Buyout Program, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel