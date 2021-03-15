St. Pius Knights of Columbus to hold 4th annual Clay Shoot

The Knights of Columbus of St. Pius X Catholic Church will host their 4th annual Sporting Clays fundraiser this April.

The organization relies on the event each year to help them serve the community through charity.

Their annual sporting clay shoot is similar to golf with 17 different stations that mimic hunting situations.

Organizers say it's fun for both the beginner and experienced shot gun shooter.

"Sporting clay is a fun event, it attracts both beginner shot gun shooter and experienced shot gun shooter," says Dan Lavergne. "It's a fun and lively event. It's more of a fun gathering than a competition."

The event is happens next month, Saturday, April 17th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Ed's Sporting Clays Range in Kaplan.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the event.

Registration is $100 per person. For more information contact Dan Lavergne at 337-962-3822.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel