St. Jude winner walks though new home

The winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home recieved the keys to to his new home.

Hunter Boynton says his neighbor was the one who told him he won.

"My neighbor called me and I didn't believe him at first. He said are you watching TV right now? Tell me you're watching TV right now. I told him,no, I'm just hanging out. He said, you just won the Dream Home. I said, you're kidding me Chip? You're kidding me? My phone started ringing, I turned it to KATC, and I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. It's unbelievable. All of the attention to detail in every room and every thing that they think about. It makes it a special home. Every year I'm blown away. It's a wonderful cause. It's the least you can do to help out St. Jude. They do wonderful work. They do wonderful work."

This year, Acadiana raised $1,334,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of ending childhood cancer.

If you'd like to support St. Jude, despite missing out on the giveaway, click here.

