St. Jude Dream Home Open House kicks this weekend

Starting this weekend you have a chance to get an inside look at this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. The home is on 100 Foxtail Trail in Broussard in the Sabal Palms in Broussard.

Open House will be held on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from noon to 5 pm.

The home, built by McLain Companies, has an estimated value of $700,000. The open houses end on June 26, 2022.

The 3,100 square foot house features:

· 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

· Upscale kitchen with state-of-the-art Bosch appliances

· Luxurious primary suite with spa-like qualities and private entry

· Outdoor living and dining

For $100, you can win not only the home but several Early Bird Prizes. If you purchase your ticket by Thursday, May 26, 2022, you can win a 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan.

The Bonus Prize Deadline is Thursday, June 16, 2022. That prize is a $10,000 American Express gift card.

The drawing for the home and all of the prizes is June 29, 2022.

To buy your ticket, head to www.dreamhome.org or call 800-724-1918.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel