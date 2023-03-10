St. Jude dream home floor signing brings well wishes

We are just weeks away from the kickoff of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Earlier today, the floor of this year's home was signed.

The Dream Home is located in Langlinais Estates, off of LA Neuvelle Road in Broussard.

Tickets for the drawing will go on sale in May.

"We're here today everyone celebrating the 2023 St. Jude new Dream Home. Today is the official, what we call "floor signing" and everyone celebrates it by signing the floor and giving well wishes to the patients, to the hospital. Offering any thoughts or prayers, moving forward as we complete this home," said Bryan McClain of McClain companies.