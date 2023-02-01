St. Joseph Diner in need of more volunteers

St. Joseph Diner, is currently experiencing low volunteer numbers.

This non-profit organization, is encouraging people to make serving at St. Joseph diner and FoodNet Food Bank a part of their New Year's resolution.

"Both St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food bank, both rely on the volunteers teams. When you get here to volunteer we've got a very clear cut cope set of work were putting together meals, we're putting together those food bags, and literally serving them everything that goes with that." said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Since 1973, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, has provided essential services to those who are experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

With the help from volunteers, several thousand meals are served throughout each week at St. Joseph Diner.

"We love volunteers, we can't do it without volunteers and we wouldn't want to do it without volunteers." said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at Catholic Charities Acadiana website, you can look for zeros and look for the spots not being filled and sign up.