St. Joseph Diner back to indoor dining on August 1

Catholic Charities of Acadiana announced that they will welcome clients and volunteers back into the dining room for in-person dining service at St. Joseph Diner, starting Monday, August 1st.

St. Joseph Diner will expand from its current one meal per day offering to serve three meals daily at no cost to those experiencing hunger in Acadiana.

Those wishing to volunteer for this service opportunity can view available shifts at https://bit.ly/StJosephDinerVolunteer

“While we never stopped serving meals, we are thrilled to get back to in-person, indoor dining at St. Joseph Diner,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “The Diner has been an extension of the generosity of Acadiana for decades, creating a daily opportunity for both community and relief for those we serve. We welcome our guests and volunteers to serve alongside us in this work of mercy.”

Throughout the COVID19 pandemic, St. Joseph Diner produced and distributed 400,000 meals annually to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity. St. Joseph Diner is a 100% donor-supported program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, having operated as a traditional soup kitchen since 1983.

Contributions to St. Joseph Diner can be made at https://bit.ly/StJosephDiner