St. John the Evangelist annual Easter egg hunt

The Easter Bunny made a last minute stop on his way out of Lafayette at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Sunday morning to make sure the children attending mass had some fun when they got out.

"This is our annual Easter egg hunt on Easter morning after the 9am mass," says Father Andrew Schumacher, the pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church. "We have a great turnout here today, lots of families from our school and our parish."

When mass let out at 10am, children from one years old to ten lined the fence leading into the courtyard, anxiously awaiting the beginning of their hunt for the three golden eggs.

With the help from various volunteers, the Easter Bunny was able to hide over 500 eggs, and Father Schumacher says he saw many different personalities come out of the hunters.

"Their personalities are competitive, but also generous," says Father Schumacher. "I have seen some nice older kids giving eggs to some of the younger kids.. but also, this was a competition to find the golden eggs. We had three golden eggs, and they found them all this morning."

Although not all of the children went home with the golden eggs, they did all go home with baskets full of eggs that were filled with candy.

