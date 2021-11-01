St. John's Cemetery to hold educational tours on All Saints Day

Halloween is over but the celebrations don't have to end.

On Monday, November 1, many in the Catholic Church are celebrating All Saints Day and on November 2, All Souls Day.

In Acadiana, St. John's Cathedral will offer a unique and educational experience expanding on these holidays.

Abby Breidenbach was live at the cemetery this morning with the details.

Lafayette's oldest cemetery will host a night tour on Monday night teaching attendees about the ancient grounds and Catholic traditions of burying the dead.

Cemetery Director Brady Leblanc will host the tour which will last from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

The event will be a lantern walk with music, candlelight prayer stations and stops at historic grave sites.

The tour, according to Leblanc, is to make participants more aware of the Catholic theology behind dying, death and the afterlife.

Brady will explain why Catholic Christians hold wakes, visitations, and why some will pray the rosary and celebrate the Mass during the observations of death. They will explain why mourners accompany the body to the cemetery and so much more.

Mass begins at 5:30 pm at the Cathedral and the tour will start shortly after.

Read more about the event, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

